Ira Khan's Looks Super Hot In These Sultry Photos

Ira Khan is not a popular name in the Bollywood industry but many know her as the daughter of renowned actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She is known to direct theatre shows and is quite popular in her genre. The 23-year old is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting pictures of her every now and then.

The celebrated Instagram influencer is also a young director. She has quite a decent number of followers who love her outfits. Here are some of her bikini pictures that will leave you mesmerising.

Ira Khan photos in bikini

Also Read: Ira Khan’s Best Red Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From For Every Occasion

Also Read: Ira Khan's Looks You Must Check Out To Enhance Your Makeup Skills

Also Read: Ira Khan Says She Is 'booked' On Christmas, Shares Her Packed Schedule Through A Post

Ira Khan recently made her directional debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides Medea which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in December last year across different cities in India. She shared a few pictures and videos promoting her play along with the cast.

Ira Khan has studied music abroad, while her brother often assists Rajkummar Hirani and his father in directing films. Ira Khan has always been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. In an interview, she had once said that she never intended to hide anything.

Also Read: Ira Khan Says "Winter Is Coming" But Varun Dhawan Does Not Agree | Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.