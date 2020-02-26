The Debate
Ira Khan's Pics From Utrecht University Will Make You Miss Your College Days

Bollywood News

Ira Khan was at Utrecht University in the Netherlands for her education. Here are some pictures from her time in Netherland. Take a look at her fun time here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director was at Utrecht University to study. She has shared her best moments from her college life. Take a look at the fun-loving, foodie, and learning moments from Ira Khan's life here.

Ira Khan's time at Utrecht University

Ira Khan's Photos

In the first picture from her time at Utrecht University, we see Ira's friends who seem to have been seen with her the whole time she was there. Ira and her friends seem to be enjoying themselves at a restaurant and having burgers. It is one of the first pictures of Ira from her time at the college.

Ira Khan's Photos

In the second picture, we can see Ira sharing a picture of waffles. The waffles seem to be covered in Nutella. This picture is just one instance were we see Ira Khan's love for food.

Ira Khan's Photos

This picture is a snippet of a video. In it, Ira khan can be seen regretting her decision of wearing shorts. She regrets it because the weather is cold outside and her caption is "bad decision". In the video, it can be also seen that the temperature is about 8°C.

Ira Khan's Photos

In this picture, Ira Khan is seen sharing a picture of a few people sitting on a bench as it is the family day at her college. This picture seems to be clicked on her Snapchat, and in it, we can see the elders enjoying their time in the Netherlands. 

Ira Khan's Instagram

In this next picture, Ira Khan is seen applying mehndi on her hand. In the captions, Ira writes about how tough it is to apply mehndi by yourself. She also says that the colour of the mehndi will be uneven. 

Ira Khan's Instagram

This next picture is also a proof of Ira Khan bring a foodie. In this video snippet, Ira shows her first attempt at making barbeque. She is seen waiting for the with her friends for the fire to be well lit. 

Ira Khan's Instagram

In this video snippet, Ira Khan is seen cutting her friend's hair. She captioned the picture by writing that it is her first attempt at a haircut. We can see the same friend who was seen in the first picture getting the haircut. 

Ira Khan's Instagram

Here are a few other memorable moments

Ira Khan's Instagram
Ira Khan's Photos

 

Ira Khan's Photos
Ira Khan's Photos
Ira Khan's Photos

 

(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

 

 

Published:
