Ira Khan's Pics From Utrecht University Will Make You Miss Your College Days

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director was at Utrecht University to study. She has shared her best moments from her college life. Take a look at the fun-loving, foodie, and learning moments from Ira Khan's life here.

Read Also| Ira Khan Is A Movie Lover; Take A Look At The Films She Wants Her Fans To Watch

Ira Khan's time at Utrecht University

In the first picture from her time at Utrecht University, we see Ira's friends who seem to have been seen with her the whole time she was there. Ira and her friends seem to be enjoying themselves at a restaurant and having burgers. It is one of the first pictures of Ira from her time at the college.

In the second picture, we can see Ira sharing a picture of waffles. The waffles seem to be covered in Nutella. This picture is just one instance were we see Ira Khan's love for food.

Read Also| Ira Khan Is A Skilled Artist And Here Is The Proof; See Her Doodles From Inktober

This picture is a snippet of a video. In it, Ira khan can be seen regretting her decision of wearing shorts. She regrets it because the weather is cold outside and her caption is "bad decision". In the video, it can be also seen that the temperature is about 8°C.

In this picture, Ira Khan is seen sharing a picture of a few people sitting on a bench as it is the family day at her college. This picture seems to be clicked on her Snapchat, and in it, we can see the elders enjoying their time in the Netherlands.

In this next picture, Ira Khan is seen applying mehndi on her hand. In the captions, Ira writes about how tough it is to apply mehndi by yourself. She also says that the colour of the mehndi will be uneven.

Read Also| Ira Khan's Best Festive Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From This Wedding Season

This next picture is also a proof of Ira Khan bring a foodie. In this video snippet, Ira shows her first attempt at making barbeque. She is seen waiting for the with her friends for the fire to be well lit.

In this video snippet, Ira Khan is seen cutting her friend's hair. She captioned the picture by writing that it is her first attempt at a haircut. We can see the same friend who was seen in the first picture getting the haircut.

Read Also| Ira Khan’s Love For Dogs Is Evident In These Pictures; Check Out

Here are a few other memorable moments

(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.