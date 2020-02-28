Justin Bieber & Superfan Lynsey Mickolas Recreate Their 2010 'One Less Lonely Girl' Moment

Justin Bieber has always had a very special and intimate bond with his fans since his debut album My World 2.0. His fans, collectively called 'Beliebers' adore the singer and are always seen supporting him. Recently, JB came across a fan whom he had met previously in 2010. Here's what happened next:

Nervous Justin Bieber surprises his fan Lynsey Mickolas

Back in 2010, during a concert, Justin Bieber was seen serenading his fan Lynsey Mickolas with his song One Less Lonely Girl. Years later, Bieber again surprised this superfan in the finale of his YouTube docuseries Seasons. Mickolas was on the set of the show, for an interview, talking about her special moment with the Canadian artist. This is where Justin Bieber decided to surprise Lynsey Mickolas again.

According to the reports, Justin Bieber was very nervous before meeting his fan Mickolas. He stated that he is nervous as it is a very opposite thing to do for him, as he walked towards the interview room. Lynsey Mickolas was talking about her first encounter with the Canadian pop star and said that she does not remember much about that night as it all happened so fast, and so overwhelming for her younger self.

She stated that JB's manager Alison took her backstage and told her that she is going to be Bieber's One Less Lonely Girl. She then said that she just loves Justin Bieber's album Purpose, and this is when JB walked in interrupting and surprising her. He revealed that he too loves the album, but like, One Less Lonely Girl is up there. The two started to catch up, and JB told Mickolas that she has grown up. Mickolas agreed and stated that he too has, and is now married.

Talking about their first meet, Bieber said that it was adorable, and the duo recreated a photo from 2010's concert. Bieber also told her that he is indeed very nervous. Here is a video of the same.

