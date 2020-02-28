'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Updates February 27: Aman Talks To His Wing-man Baazigar

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most-viewed shows in Indian television. It features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles. It revolves around their love story and the problems that arise in their lives because of the perpetual evil that haunts them. Read on to know more about what happened in the last episode of the show.

In the 98th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Aman contemplates calling Roshni, to clear the air between them. He calls her and tells her that he wants to talk to her about what happened between them earlier. She tells him that it is not possible right now and cuts the call. Imraan comes to consoles her.

Imraan had helped her earlier, as her mother's health had suddenly deteriorated. Imraan had taken Roshni's mother to the hotel so she could be close to her. Roshni then heads to Aman's cabin to drop some important files. They talk to each other and Roshni tries to leave. She tells him that early morning she had to meet her mother. Aman does not believe this and tells her that she should at least not lie.

He asks her to tell him the truth, and she says that she does not want to talk about it. He tells her that he had sent a spy after her. This leads to a big fight between them. They decide that whatever had happened between them was a mistake. Khanna, Aman's servant, tells him that Roshni had spent the night with Imraan. This breaks Aman's heart, and he messes up the room completely.

Mr. Chotu, on the other hand, finds a Jinn in a lamp. He asks the Jinn to take him home. Imraan and Roshni's mother have a talk, and she is feeling good now, so they drop her home. Roshni then goes to Parveen, which she hides from Aman, and he gets even more frustrated with her. He talks to his current best friend Baazigar about this, while doctors are operating on Roshni. Aman tells his wing-man that Roshni always comes to him, breaks his heart and leaves. But this will come to an end now.

