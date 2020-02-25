The Debate
Ira Khan Is A Movie Lover; Take A Look At The Films She Wants Her Fans To Watch

Bollywood News

Ira Khan's is a movie lover and her Instagram is the proof of it. She has shared a few films which she wants her fans to watch. Take a look at the list.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made a directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director is also an avid traveller, skilled photographer and a movie lover. Ira has shared her list of favourite movies online. The films she recommended, come from various genres. She watches films that are cult classics as well as critically appreciated. Take a look at the list for the movie of the day for Ira Khan.

The Graduate (1967)

The Grinch (2018)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Wanted (2008)

Coco (2017)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

The Matrix Trilogy (1999-2003)

Chale Chalo making of Lagaan

The Great Gatsby (2013)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Rush (2013)

(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

 

 

