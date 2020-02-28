The Debate
These Pictures Will Give An Insight Of Ira Khan's Time At Utrecht College; Take A Look

Bollywood News

Ira Khan was at Utrecht University in the Netherlands for her education. Here are some posts from her time in the Netherlands. Take a look at her fun time here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ira Khan

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director was at Utrecht University to study. She has shared her best moments from her college life. Take a look at the fun-loving, foodie, and learning moments from Ira Khan's life here.

Ira Khan at Utrecht college

In the Football team

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan out with friends for a party

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Her Halloween spirit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan living life king size

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Her love for doodling

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan cuddling her friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan celebrating Sinterklaas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Utrecht University during snow

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan enjoying the snowfall with her friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Few other moments at Utrecht University

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan has completed her education and now is back in India. She is seen during outings with her friends. She is also seen at the sets of her friends' films.  

(Source: Ira Khan Instagram)

 

 

Published:
