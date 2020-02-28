These Pictures Will Give An Insight Of Ira Khan's Time At Utrecht College; Take A Look

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director was at Utrecht University to study. She has shared her best moments from her college life. Take a look at the fun-loving, foodie, and learning moments from Ira Khan's life here.

Ira Khan at Utrecht college

In the Football team

Ira Khan out with friends for a party

Her Halloween spirit

Ira Khan living life king size

Her love for doodling

Ira Khan cuddling her friend

Ira Khan celebrating Sinterklaas

Utrecht University during snow

Ira Khan enjoying the snowfall with her friend

Few other moments at Utrecht University

Ira Khan has completed her education and now is back in India. She is seen during outings with her friends. She is also seen at the sets of her friends' films.

