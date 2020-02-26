Ira Khan's List Of Favourite Plays That She Enjoys Watching; Take A Look

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. She is a popular name on social media and is active on Instagram. Apart from being a fashionista, the star kid also made her directorial debut with a theatrical production titled Euripides' Medea, which is a play based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC. Listed below are plays that she likes to watch.

Chinese Coffee

Written by Ira Lewis, Chinese Coffee is a claustrophobic, dark, black comedy play about friendship and the loss of it. In 2012, Hoshruba Repertory opened the play for the first time in India. The play features famous theatre and television actors Vrajesh Hirjee and Danish Husain.

A Few Good Men

A Few Good Men is inspired by true events, depicting a courtroom drama that follows the trial of two US Navy mariners accused of murdering one of their own. The story highlights the inherent flaw of a system that rewards following orders 'no-questions-asked', and the potential culpability of those executing the orders. It makes for a gripping play that has enthralled audiences ever since it was first produced on Broadway by David Brown in 1989.

Piya Behrupiya

Piya Behrupiya is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous comedy play Twelfth Night. The play is adapted by Amitosh Nagpal and directed by Atul Kumar. The plot of the play revolves around the household of Olivia, where two campaigns are being quietly waged. The play is a combination of cruelty with high comedy and the pangs of unrequited love. The play stars Gagandeep Singh Riar, Mantra, Saurabh Nayyar, Aadar Malik, Amitosh Nagpal, Neha Saraf, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Manasi Multani, Trupti Khamkar and Titas Dutta.

A Peasant of El Salvador

Written by American playwrights Peter Gould and Stephen Stearns, A Peasant of El Salvador tells the story of the civil war in El Salvador, which lasted for 12 years (1979-1992). The story is seen through the eyes of a poor farmer who does everything to survive. In the play, three narrators take the viewers on an exotic journey through the mountains and plains of Central America. Filled with Spanish ballads and many other things, the play is both a quick peek into history as well as a humorous look in the mirror.

