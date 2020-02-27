Ira Khan's Stunning Modelling Gigs That Are Worth Your Attention, See Pics

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is considered one of the most famous star kids in Bollywood. Even though Ira Khan has not yet made her Bollywood debut, she still enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea, based on a Greek tragedy from 431 BC. Ira Khan is also into fashion and styling. Check out some of Ira Khan's modelling and fashion gigs.

The Red Head

In this photoshoot, Ira Khan stunned in a red long gown, matching her red hair. The princess gown had a sweetheart neckline and no shoulder sleeves. The dress was backless and tied with knots at the back.

Two-piece dress

Here, Ira Khan donned a transparent netted skirt with a golden shimmery blouse. With the skirt-blouse outfit, Ira sported black leather boots. For glam, the influencer opted for dark makeup.

Royal gown

In these posts, Ira Khan dazzled in a royal blue straight gown. The dress had a thigh-high slit. With minimal accessories, Ira Khan again opted for dark lip colour and smoky eyes.

Here are some photoshoot pictures of Ira Khan with Kanika Jhamtani

