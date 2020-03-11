The Debate
Irrfan Khan To Go On A Health Break After The Release Of 'Angrezi Medium' On 13 March

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan will most likely go on a proper health break after the release of his much-awaited 'Angrezi Medium'. Read further to know the details

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who is known for his stellar performances is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. The actor has made a mark for himself in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood by delivering stellar hits over the years. The actor will be seen in Angrezi Medium which is expected to release on March 13. The film is a sequel to his 2018 hit film Hindi Medium.

Irrfan to go on a health break after the release of Angrezi Medium

Also Read | Radhika Madan Says Co-actor Irrfan Khan Approaches Every Project As His First

Fans of the actor are extremely excited to watch the film as the trailer itself was quite compelling, according to fans. Prior to the trailer, Irrfan shared a video in which he addressed the fact that he will not be able to promote the film. He expressed how helpless he feels and how much he wishes to promote the film. Irrfan is currently undergoing medical treatment abroad and therefore will not be seen for the promotions of the film.

Also Read | Messing With Her Ain't An Option: Irrfan Khan Unveils Kareena's Look In ‘Angrezi Medium’

An entertainment portal reported that besides the promotions, Irrfan has not signed any other film. The portal claimed that Angrezi Medium is the last film that he has signed. The source told the entertainment portal that Irrfan Khan is most likely to take rest for a year or so. The source added that Irrfan has become weak due to the medical procedures and his energy levels have dropped. The source also added that during the making of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan was very tired but somehow managed to complete the shoot. The source concluded by saying that Irrfan will not be taking any new acting projects for a while, till he fully recovers.

Also Read | 'Did 'Angrezi Medium' Mainly For Irrfan Khan': Kareena Kapoor Khan

Many renowned celebrities have conveyed their support to Irrfan and wished him a speedy recovery. Stars have even gone on to appreciate the trailer of the film once it was finally released.

Also Read | Radhika Madan Recalls Her First Meeting With 'Papa' Irrfan Khan, Says 'He Was Endearing'

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
