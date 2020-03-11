Irrfan Khan To Go On A Health Break After The Release Of 'Angrezi Medium' On 13 March

Irrfan Khan, who is known for his stellar performances is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. The actor has made a mark for himself in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood by delivering stellar hits over the years. The actor will be seen in Angrezi Medium which is expected to release on March 13. The film is a sequel to his 2018 hit film Hindi Medium.

Irrfan to go on a health break after the release of Angrezi Medium

Fans of the actor are extremely excited to watch the film as the trailer itself was quite compelling, according to fans. Prior to the trailer, Irrfan shared a video in which he addressed the fact that he will not be able to promote the film. He expressed how helpless he feels and how much he wishes to promote the film. Irrfan is currently undergoing medical treatment abroad and therefore will not be seen for the promotions of the film.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

An entertainment portal reported that besides the promotions, Irrfan has not signed any other film. The portal claimed that Angrezi Medium is the last film that he has signed. The source told the entertainment portal that Irrfan Khan is most likely to take rest for a year or so. The source added that Irrfan has become weak due to the medical procedures and his energy levels have dropped. The source also added that during the making of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan was very tired but somehow managed to complete the shoot. The source concluded by saying that Irrfan will not be taking any new acting projects for a while, till he fully recovers.

Many renowned celebrities have conveyed their support to Irrfan and wished him a speedy recovery. Stars have even gone on to appreciate the trailer of the film once it was finally released.

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you 🤗 https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe ,our faith ,in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience ! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions !We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can’t wait to watch you onscreen 😇 https://t.co/YojckA5skj — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 12, 2020

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

