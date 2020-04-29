Irrfan Khan's Iconic Dialogues From 'Maqbool' Will Make You Watch The Cult Film Once Again

Irrfan Khan was one of the most prominent actors of Bollywood. He was known for his iconic movies and dialogues in those movies. The actor breathed his last today, on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai, at the age of 53. As the country mourns the loss of the great actor, here are a few dialogues from his movie Maqbool, that will make you watch the film again.

Tagged as one of the best 10 films of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan played the lead role in the film Maqbool. The film was loosely based on Shakespeare's novel Macbeth. He is seen as an underworld don in the film, who wants to take over the throne of his boss Pankaj Kapur. However, when he takes over the throne, his life is ruined as the murders of a few members of Abbaji’s family haunt him.

Best dialogues of Irrfan Khan from the movie Maqbool

Guddu Mauritius Jaega

In the movie Maqbool, in one of the scenes, the entire family is seen looking at the model of their new house. When Pankaj Kapur asks Irrfan Khan to visit Mauritius for work purposes. However, the actor demands Guddu, a character to go in place of him. This is scene is when the first plot of the movie is depicted as everyone else comes to know about Irrfan Khan’s intentions of taking over the throne.

Also Read: 'Immensely Sad', Says BJP Leader Pankaja Munde On Irrfan Khan's Demise

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Condoles Irrfan Khan's Death, Says 'I Will Miss You'

Bhaiyo Ke Beechme Koi Aega Nahi

Irrfan Khan murders his boss in order to take over his place and become the king of the underworld. When he visits his bosses’ home, the member of the house tries and attack Irrfan Khan. When one of the members comes to know that Irrfan Khan has killed their boss, he follows him to talk to him in private. And before he leaves, he asks the others not to follow him.

Ya toh Goli Maar Ya Gale ake Mil

In the same scene, Irrfan Khan confronts Piyush Mishra and asks him if he thinks he killed Pankaj Kapur. When Piyush Mishra remains silent, Irrfan Khan hands over a gun to Piyush Mishra and asks him to either kill him or be friends with him, testing their friendship.

Dariya Ghusa hai Mere Gharme

Actor Irrfan Khan and Tabu are seen as lovers in the film Maqbool. Towards the end of the movie, Tabu delivers Irrfan Khan’s baby and when he comes to know that his other family members are killed, Irrfan Khan abducts an unconscious Tabu and takes her home. One of his best dialogues from the movie is delivered during this scene.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Dialogues From 'Piku' That Made Fans Fall In Love With His 'lovable Self'

Also Read: 'Indescribably Saddened': Anil Kapoor Cherishes 'remarkable Actor' Irrfan Khan's Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.