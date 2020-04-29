Irrfan Khan Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

While the entire world is fighting against coronavirus, Bollywood star Irrfan Khan lost his battle against colon infection and died at the age of 53 on Wednesday morning. The Irrfan Khan death news was first tweeted by his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar on social media. Bollywood, as well as the cricket fraternity, offered their condolences on Irrfan Khan's death.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Also read: Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Harsha Bhogle Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute To Film Star's Work

Irrfan Khan death: Gautam Gambhir offers condolences on news of Bollywood actor's death

After hearing the news about Irrfan Khan's death, Gautam Gambhir praised the actor by calling him a performer who could move anyone with every performance, irrespective of role or medium, in his latest tweet. He even called Irrfan Khan a 'rare gem who was indispensable'. Here's Gautam Gambhir's tweet -

There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Hails Volunteers In Post Of Gratitude For COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Delhi

Apart from Gautam Gambhir, former India captain Anil Kumble and explosive opener Virender Sehwag also offered condolences on twitter on hearing the Irrfan Khan death news.

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt

Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrrfanKhan. A wonderful actor. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wLTWUz8w6Z — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Allocates ₹50 Lakh Extra From His Fund For Delhi Hospitals' COVID-19 Fight

Irrfan Khan movies that will be remembered by fans forever

Irrfan Khan had an outstanding career in Bollywood with some of his movies being appreciated by critics and fans. Some Irrfan Khan movies include the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Also read: Netizens Laud Gautam Gambhir For 'single-handedly Destroying' Shahid Afridi With His Tweet

(IMAGE: GAUTAM GAMBHIR/IRRFAN/ INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER)