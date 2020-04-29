Irrfan Khan Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

Irrfan Khan death: Gautam Gambhir, in his tweet, praised the Bollywood actor by calling him a performer who could move anyone with every performance on screen.

Irrfan Khan

While the entire world is fighting against coronavirus, Bollywood star Irrfan Khan lost his battle against colon infection and died at the age of 53 on Wednesday morning. The Irrfan Khan death news was first tweeted by his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar on social media. Bollywood, as well as the cricket fraternity, offered their condolences on Irrfan Khan's death.

Irrfan Khan death: Gautam Gambhir offers condolences on news of Bollywood actor's death

After hearing the news about Irrfan Khan's death, Gautam Gambhir praised the actor by calling him a performer who could move anyone with every performance, irrespective of role or medium, in his latest tweet. He even called Irrfan Khan a 'rare gem who was indispensable'. Here's Gautam Gambhir's tweet -

Apart from Gautam Gambhir, former India captain Anil Kumble and explosive opener Virender Sehwag also offered condolences on twitter on hearing the Irrfan Khan death news.

Irrfan Khan movies that will be remembered by fans forever 

Irrfan Khan had an outstanding career in Bollywood with some of his movies being appreciated by critics and fans. Some Irrfan Khan movies include the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

