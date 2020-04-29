Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Pay Tributes

Irrfan Khan passed away today in a Mumbai hospital after fighting with a colon infection. Khan had been battling cancer since 2018 and was kept under doctor’s observation. The actor leaves behind his family consisting of wife Sutapa, and sons Babil and Ayan. The entire media industry has been paying tribute to the late actor.

Actors pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

I trust, I have surrendered -Irrfan Khan

Several television actors and celebrities of Bollywood are paying their tributes to the late actor Irrfan Khan as he has passed away on April 29, 2020. It will be marked as a very sad day in the history of Bollywood as the actor has passed away untimely at an age of 53. Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Manit Joura, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shraddha Arya and others paid their respects to this actor through their social media handles.

Can't believe that you are no more with us! We have lost our brightest star. #IrrfanKhan you have made sure that you won't be forgotten...ever!#RIP🙏

May your family have strength. https://t.co/xHVc2yl1WJ — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 29, 2020

I pray you re now in a much better place, away from all the pain and suffering; you gave life to every role you played and can never be forgotten or replaced... the best there was.. a very very sad day today...rest in peace.... pic.twitter.com/F5hJDjrV7z — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) April 29, 2020

I mourn the passing of a great actor and a superior human being. Really really sad. RIP Irrfan Khan — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 29, 2020

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

