Irrfan Khan's Demise: Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan Pay Tribute To The Actor

The tragic and traumatizing news of actor Irrfan Khan's demise which came in earlier on April 29, has shaken the entire world. The actor passed away at the age of 53, after his battle with colon infection amid a larger battle with Cancer. The whole world is mourning the loss of Bollywood's prolific actor who had also gained fame in the international film industry. Alia Bhatt also mourned the death of Irrfan Khan.

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome portrait of the star and paid an emotional tribute. The sudden news of the demise has left everyone speechless and people are praying for his family. Apart from the actress, her mother Soni Razdan also expressed her sadness over the great loss and wrote that today is indeed a sad day for all.

We have lost a force. A legend. You will be so so missed dear #IrfanKhan Heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP 🙏 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 29, 2020

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon in presence were his family, close relatives, and friends. Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

His spokesperson announced the news with a statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

