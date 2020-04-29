Irrfan Khan Death: Aakash Chopra Pays His Last Respects To The Iconic Actor

Aakash Chopra came forward to pay his last respects to the National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday after his long battle from cancer. Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Angrezi Medium star was under observation for colon infection.

'Shocking and deeply saddening': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra mentioned that the untimely passing of Irrfan Khan is shocking and deeply saddening. The former Test opener also added that the 'Pan Singh Tomar' actor went away way too soon after which he offered heartfelt condolences to the actor's family and loved ones.

Oh My God....one of my favourite actors of modern times is no more. The untimely passing of Irrfan Khan is shocking and deeply saddening. May His Soul Rest In Peace. Went away way too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of Irrfan Khan movies that showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020).

