For Irrfan Khan, The Difference Between Being An Actor And Cricketer Lay In 200 Rupees

The tragic news of Irrfan Khan passing away came in earlier today and the whole world is mourning the loss. The actor who has an elaborate acting career in Bollywood and international film industries was once an aspiring cricketer. Yes, according to several reports from media portals, Irrfan Khan, and his best friend Satish Sharma, were good at cricket. In fact, Irrfan had gotten selected for the CK Nayudu Tournament, for emerging players under 23 years, as a stepping stone to first-class cricket in India.

Irrfan Khan gave up a career in sports

In 2017, in a talk show Son Of Abish, Irrfan Khan had revealed that though he was good at cricket, his family did not want him to pursue a career as a sportsman. He further revealed that his career as a sportsperson came to a premature end because his family could not afford the travel cost. Irrfan Khan said on the chat show that when he got selected, his team had to travel from Jaipur to Ajmer. For that he needed Rs. 200 – Rs 500, which at the time, he could not afford. So he dropped the idea and moved on in his life, later pursuing becoming an actor.

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. A spokesperson from Irrfan Khan had issued a statement confirming the tragic loss of the actor. Here is what the statement read.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Image credits: Irrfan Khan Instagram

