Irrfan Khan Had A Big Fan Moment When Mark Ruffalo Complimented Him For His Work

Irrfan Khan is a popular Bollywood actor who is widely recognised for his work in Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox and many such unique films. Recently, a biographical book on the actor was released in the month of January 2020. The book, Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star authored by Aseem Chhabra, mentioned how once Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo complimented Irrfan Khan for his work. Read on to know more about it.

Mark Ruffalo complimented Irrfan Khan for his work

As mentioned in the biographical book, it so happened that the actor along with director-screenwriter Aditya Bhattacharya was having brunch in New York City. Irrfan Khan and Aditya Bhattacharya were in the company of producer Leslie Holleran, well known for The Cider House Rules, Chocolat and Hanna. Reportedly, Irrfan Khan spotted Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo on the next table and elbowed Aditya Bhattacharya. As mentioned in the book, the incident took place in the year 2010.

Mark Ruffalo, famous for his role as Bruce Banner in the superhero film The Avengers, was present in the same diner with a large group of people, probably his family. Aseem Chhabra mentions that Irrfan Khan told Aditya Bhattacharya at that time that he was a big fan of Mark Ruffalo and wanted an introduction or at least say ‘Hi’ to him.

The director asked Leslie if she knew him, to which she said yes but said she did not feel like walking up to Ruffalo and bothering him. As stated by Aditya Bhattacharya, by the time Mark Ruffalo was ready to leave, Irrfan seemed disappointed and upset. But to everyone's surprise, Mark Ruffalo stopped by Irrfan’s table and put his hand forward and told the Lunchbox actor how much he loved his work.

As told by Aditya Bhattacharya, Mark Ruffalo had said, “Hey man, I love your work.” According to reports, Irrfan Khan had his fan moment and was very happy to have received a compliment from the actor he had been wanting to talk to.

Irrfan Khan ready to release Angrezi Medium

On the work front, Irrfan Khan would be seen next in Angrezi Medium. The movie has been helmed by Homi Adajania and will hit theatres on March 20, 2020.

Image Credits: Irrfan Khan, Mark Ruffalo Instagram

