Irrfan Khan Had A Friendly Aura, Says His Actor-director Friend Piyush Mishra

Piyush Mishra recently opened up about his thoughts on the demise of his old friend Irrfan Khan. Like several celebrities, Piyush Mishra too was shocked by the untimely demise of the actor. Piyush shared a picture on Instagram with the caption which said: “Where did the old days go”.

'Irrfan Khan had a friendly aura' says actor and director friend Piyush Mishra

Thinking about the old days, Piyush Mishra got quite nostalgic and hence shared a throwback picture of Irrfan Khan. According to a news portal, Piyush Mishra claimed that Irrfan had quite a friendly aura. It was this quality about Irrfan Khan that helped him make friends easily. The two actors have previously worked together in 2003, in a film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj titled Maqbool. Speaking about this, Piyush Mishra mentioned in the interview that Irrfan was a very friendly and carefree person. He further added that Irrfan Khan was the type of person who lived life to the fullest.

Further on, Piyush Mishra continued by saying that the two actors met on the sets of Maqbool. He added that by this time, Irrfan Khan and Piyush both gained enough experience in terms of acting. Irrfan worked in television and Piyush had already done several theatre plays. Hence, it was due to this factor that the two enjoyed working with each other. Further on, Piyush added that unlike most people, Irrfan Khan was carefree in his life rather than being careless and that is something he appreciated about him. In the picture shared by Piyush, Irrfan can be seen having a good time while his friends hang out with him. Piyush Mishra can be seen on the extreme right while Irrfan Khan poses right behind him and another friend. Piyush added that the picture was taken in 1989 in Lonavala.

Piyush Mishra will be seen next in his web debut, a courtroom drama titled Illegal. The actor will be seen playing a lawyer in the series with the name of Janardhan Jaitley. Speaking about, this Piyush added that it was a pleasure to play the role and he applied the same acting rules, similar to his previous work. Piyush seemed confident about playing a lawyer as he already has played a public prosecutor in the film Pink. However, according to a news portal, Piyush mentioned that his character in this project is quite layered and has different shades, compared to his role in Pink. Piyush Mishra has already worked in several short films and he believes the OTT platform he is debuting with, will give him an opportunity to further explore cinema beyond just two or three hours of run time.

