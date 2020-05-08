Irrfan Khan's Co-star Imraan Hasnee On The Actor's Last Journey, 'I Was Numb'

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 sending shockwaves in the nation. Actor Imraan Hasnee was a close friend of Irrfan and was one of the few people who were present to pay last respects to the late actor. Imraan recalls being there and says he had to take special permission and was numb. Read to know more.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Was In Tears Seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui In New York, Reveals Kabir Khan

Imraan recalls being at Irrfan’s last journey

In an interview with news agency, Imraan Hasnee recalled his presence in Irrfan Khan’s last journey. He said that as the lockdown is on, he had to take special permission to go there. He said that he was so numb at that point of time but he had to go rushing to see his friend who stood by him for 20 years. He mentioned that there was a time limit and only a select number of people could gather, so they were hurrying up everything.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan Went Pretty Young, Says Prasoon Joshi

Imraan Hasnee worked with Irrfan Khan in a number of films. This includes Bollywood film Paan Singh Tomar (2012) and Hollywood projects like A Might Heart (2007) and the much-acclaimed Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Irrfan played the titular character in Paan Singh Tomar with Imraan as his elder brother, Matadeen Singh Tomar.

Talking about the filming of Paan Singh Tomar, Imraan Hasnee said that they shot that film under very tough weather condition in Chambal and Roorkee, and in the evening they usually would get tired. When they had the time they would go to a nearby club and play billiards. He mentioned that there is a village in Roorkee where villagers prepare fresh gur (molasses) and they used to go to have freshly made hot gur. That used to be delicious! He stated that Irrfan Khan went through so much training to get the right body and body language, but you never heard him extensively talking about how he built his body that you otherwise get to see among others.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Saba Qamar Mourns 'Hindi Medium' Co-star's Untimely Death

Irrfan Khan won Best Actor at the 60th National Film Awards for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. Imraan Hasnee said that he was not one of those people who would indulge in celebration for an award. He would find happiness in small things, like flying kites or playing cricket. He used to feel happy to be surrounded by his family and close friends

Imraan Hasnee was asked how he would like to remember Irrfan Khan. He replied saying, through his performances. Imraan stated that Irrfan’s performance was an extension of spiritual expression. That is why there was a connection between the art and the artist. That is why he touched so many lives through his on-screen presence.

Also Read | What Irrfan Khan Taught Singer Vishal Mishra On Their First Meeting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.