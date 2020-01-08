Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Movies That Are Highly Anticipated Due To The Actor's Return

Irrfan Khan is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. The actor has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. He has also worked in a few Hollywood films. The actor was last seen in the film Karwaan in 2018.

Irrfan Khan has been on a break for some time as he has been under treatment for his health issues. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The audience has been missing his work since his last release.

In the year 2020, the promising actor is all set make a comeback with a number of films. Have a look at his upcoming films.

Upcoming films of Irrfan Khan

1. Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is a drama film which is expected to be related to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania. It has been jointly written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla. Angrezi Medium will star Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Poorvi Jain in significant roles. The film will hit theatres across the country on March 20, 2020.

2. The Wicked Path

The Wicked Path is an adventure drama which is expected to release in the year 2020. The plot of the film revolves around the gun laws and how they are interpreted by the audience. The film is being written and directed by Salim Khassa.

Its stars actors like Irrfan Khan, Robert Clohessy, and Ken Davitian amongst others. The Wicked Path is in the production stage and does not have a release date yet.

Read On Irrfan Khan's 53rd Birthday, Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts Of 'The Lunchcbox' Actor

Also read Irrfan Khan Birthday: Five Films Where He Played The Role Of A Character Actor

3. Besan

Besan is a drama film which is expected to release soon. The film is being directed by Sai Kabir, who has also contributed to the story of the film.

It stars actors like Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles amongst others. Besan is in the pre-production stage and hence limited information has been revealed on it.

Read Irrfan Khan’s Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed; Check It Out

Also read On Irrfan Khan's Birthday, Check Out His Best Television Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.