Rana Dagubbati Remembers Jallianwala Bagh Massacre While Reading Amar Chitra Katha Comic

Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram and shared a comic made by Amar Chitra Katha. The comic depicted the assembly of Jallianwala Bagh before General Dyer open fired at the people. The event that eventually came to know as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is one of the most gruesome moments from India’s freedom struggle.

Rana shares a comic about Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown in India. Amidst this lockdown, several celebrities are using social media to stay connected with their fans and share routines and activities. Baahubali actor has been spending a lot of time reading comics.

Recently, Rana Daggubati shared a comic made by Amar Chitra Katha. The comic was based on the Jallianwala Bag Massacre. The comic showed a conversation between General Dyer and General Briggs. It also narrated the situation by stating, “Dyer and Briggs advanced up the narrow passageway followed by the troops. Coming to the end of the passage they saw an immense crowd.” General Dyer asked Briggs,” How many people do you think are assembled here, Briggs?” General Briggs replied, “About 5,000 or so, I believe.”

The comic then stated at the bottom, “But it later turned out that there were at least 25,000”. Rana Daggubati added the caption, “#onthisday #readingtime @amarchitrakatha”. Take a look at Rana Daggubati’s post about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre here.

As mentioned earlier, amidst lockdown Rana Daggubati seems to be spending a lot of time reading comics. Previously, he also shared another Amar Chitra Katha comic about Narsimha Reddy: The Lion of Rayalseema. Rana also shared a comic about Sant Kabir and captioned it by saying, “He rebelled against blind faith, dogma, and orthodoxy or tolerance then, tolerance now.” Take a look at Rana Daggubati’s comic-related posts here.

