"Irrfan Khan In Paan Singh Tomar Was So Real," Says Richa Chadha Remembering The Actor

Actor Irrfan Khan's untimely death has evidently put a number of his fans and peers from the entertainment fraternity in a shock. The actor passed due to a colon infection in a Mumbai-based hospital on April 29, 2020. Just moments after the news about Irrfan Khan's death started doing rounds on the internet, netizens started pouring a number of heartfelt condolences.

Amongst them were also a number of celebrities who have met or collaborated with Irrfan Khan also shared their thoughts about the actor. Now, actor Richa Chadha has shared the moments she shared with Irrfan Khan in an emotional Instagram post.

On the day of Irrfan Khan's death, actor Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared the only photo she had with the actor. The photo was from 2013 when both Irrfan Khan and Richa Chadha had won critic awards for their respective performances. Richa Chadha had won the award for Gangs of Wasseypur whereas, Irrfan Khan took home the critics award for Paan Singh Tomar. Check it out below:

Richa Chadha Instagram post

In the caption, Irrfan Khan in Paan Singh Tomar was so real that it felt unbelievable. Paan Singh Tomar is considered to be one of the best performances ever given by Irrfan Khan. Richa Chadha shared a wholehearted note on Irrfan Khan's death where she expressed that his soul shall live on forever.

Irrfan Khan's death has come as a shock to many as news about his steady recovery had previously made the headlines. Irrfan Khan's team has also shared a brief statement for the public and his fans to remember him in a positive light. This is what the official statement read:

"I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.

