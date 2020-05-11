Piyush Mishra Recalls The Memories He Shared With Irrfan Khan During 'Maqbool' - Exclusive

Renowned actor Piyush Mishra has shared a number of posts on his Instagram ever since Irrfan Khan's untimely death. Irrfan Khan and Piyush Mishra go a long way as the two were in the National School of Drama at the same time and worked together in Maqbool in 2003. The renowned actor, in exclusive interview with Republic World, reminisced the happy memories he shared with Irrfan Khan. Iconic actor Piyush Mishra evidently had some moving words for Irrfan Khan.

Piyush Mishra on Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan and I were in NSD at the same time. I passed out in 1986 and Irrfan in 1987. He then went on to Mumbai to get the role of his dreams but did not find it for 15 years so he did television, I stayed back in Delhi and focussed on theatre. Then we met during Maqbool in 2003. During that time I and Irrfan used to talk about the process of acting in detail. During that time, the most conversation we had were about acting.

When asked if he was in touch with Irrfan Khan in all these years, Piyush Mishra said,

Irrfan was not a very close friend, but I sent him messages during the time he was fighting with sickness and he used to reply heartily. From my generation of actors, there were only a few names like me, Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and KK Menon. To watch Irrfan go is a very big thing if looked through this perspective.

On the Work Front

Piyush Mishra will be seen alongside Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait, Satyadeep Misra, Akshay Oberoi and Deepak Tijori' in a web series llegal. The series will release on Voot Select on May 12, 2020. Piyush Mishra will be seen essaying the role of Janardhan Jaitley, a corrupt lawyer who knows how to get his way. Illegal revolves around the story of how lawyers can fight a case both inside and outside the court.

