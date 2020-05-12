When Irrfan Khan Talked About His Sons Hickey & Congratulated Him For It

It has been more than 10 days since the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, and fans and the film fraternity are still not over the shock of him passing away. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai after he was taken to the hospital for a colon infection. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan Khan. His untimely death left everyone in grief as he was one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and Hollywood. This throwback Tuesday, let's revisit an incident where Irrfan congratulated his son for his love bite. The father and son had a great bond and this here is the proof of it.

When Irrfan saw a love bite on Babil's neck and congratulated him

While Irrfan Khan was talking to an entertainment portal while promoting his film Qarib Qarib Singlle, Irrfan had expressed that he is very open with his son. He then expressed that once he saw a love mark on his son Babil's neck and confronted him about it. His son told him that it is a rash. Then, Irrfan Khan congratulated him. Irrfan Khan expressed that one has to be open with kids so that they can talk about such things. He also had added that parents should understand the curiosity kids have and should not try to suppress them.

In the interview, Irrfan Khan also added that he discussed intimate things with his kids. He expressed that he has told his kids that all of it is natural. He then added that if someone is not being curious about it then there is something wrong with the person. He also added that if someone is curious to learn then they should go ahead and explore the way of life. He added that it is a nature's gift and you should explore it in such a way that it does not hurt anybody.

