'Memories' From Irrfan Khan's 'house At The Beach' Shared By Babil Are A Visual Delight

It has been over three months since actor Irrfan Khan passed away. His son Babil Khan has been quite active on social media and often shares beautiful memories of the late actor through pictures and videos. Recently, he took to social media to share a series of pictures of Irrfan's 'house by the beach' and revealed the room where the actor did most of his work. Take a look at the pictures.

Babil Khan shares memories of Irrfan Khan's 'house by the beach'

In the first series that Babil Khan shared, the first picture was of a whiteboard signed by different people. It was followed by pictures of different novels and books about theatre and acting. Next, Babil added a shelf of scripts from the actor's past work. The last picture features the terrace of the actor's house. He wrote in the caption, "Memories at that house by the beach, Part I".

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Features In The Academy's Video Of 'hope'; Celebs Pour In Love

Next, Irrfan's son shared a series of pictures of the late actor's film posters. The first picture featured posters of Maqbool and Billu Barber. Next, he shared a snap of a wall full of pictures of Irrfan's family. Lastly, he shared the poster of Irrfan Khan's Paan Singh Tomar and wrote in the caption, "Memories at that house by the beach. Part II".

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's Clip From 'Life Of Pi' In The Academy's Video Of 'hope' Makes Fans Emotional

Babil previously took to his social media to share pictures of a particular room from Irrfan Khan's house where he did all his work. Along with a series of pictures, the late actor's son penned down a long caption. He wrote, "This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work". Talking about an idea that Irrfan used to implement, Babil wrote, "Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child".

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan' Planted Saplings A Forest Now; Afroz Shah Shares Pics Of Late Actor' 'legacy'

Babil further talked about how young kids holding a cricket bat inside a room can hear the echo of a stadium behind them when they play. He recalled him roleplaying John Wick's character in the same room. He further wrote, "I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get". Babil also recalled a memory of him being inspired by Chak De India and playing hockey around the house and always breaking something.

ALSO READ | Sutapa Sikdar Shares A Heartfelt Note For Irrfan Khan, "Will Always Miss You Partner"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.