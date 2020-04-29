Andhadhun Telugu Remake Will Feature Priyanka Arul Mohan And Nithiin

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is all set to get a Telugu and a Tamil remake. Telugu actor Priyanka Arul Mohan is set to star opposite Nithiin in this remake. Read on to know more details about this new project:

Andhadhun Telugu remake in process

Priyanka Arul Mohan and Nithiin will play the lead in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The project had started back in February, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it has to be kept on hold. Before considering Priyanka Arul Mohan, the filmmakers were intending to cast Radhika Apte in this film, as she was also a part of the original film. However, Mohan bagged the role of the female lead instead.

There has been no official statement about this yet, but the makers will soon make an official announcement. It has been said that Nithiin’s Sresht Movies will be bankrolling the film. The shoot will commence in June as the team is planning to release the film on Christmas 2020.

Andhadhun is a 2018 thriller film. Ayushmann Khuranna garnered his first National Film Award for Best Actor for this movie. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Radhika Apte and Tabu in important roles. Tabu plays the antagonist in the film and fans are expecting her to play the same role in the remake. The film revolves around a pianist who witnesses a murder and how all hell breaks loose since he is acting to be a blind person.

