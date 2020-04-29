Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Shraddha Kapoor Pays Tribute To 'magician On The Big Screen'

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 53. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan. Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to express her grief on Irrfan Khan's untimely demise.

Shraddha’s tribute to Irrfan Khan

Shraddha Kapoor paid her condolences, as he shared a picture with Irrfan from the sets of Haider. She captioned, “Very sad to hear about Irrfan sir's passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting people’s hearts! I was excited beyond words to get the precious opportunity to share screen space with him in Haider. Will always be his fan & cherish those moments. RIP Irrfan sir.💜.” [sic] See the post below.

Official statement on Irrfan Khan’s passing away

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

