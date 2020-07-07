Irrfan Khan’s Instagram Now Memorialised, 'Remembering' Added To Its Bio

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram was memorialised, Irrfan Khan’s Instagram account has also been memorialized . The word ‘Remembering’ has been added next to the name of the actor on the photo and video sharing platform. The actor, who made a career from scratch will always thrive in the hearts of his fans and the word 'Remembering' will always make his memories alive in the heart of his fans. As per the photo-sharing app policy, the accounts which are memoralised will be remembered and celebrated beyond time.

According to the official Instagram help website, a memorialized account 'will be a space to recall someone’s life after their demise' Irrfan’s son Babil and wife Sutapa keep sharing heart-warming posts on social media remembering the late actor. Sometime back, his wife Sutapa penned a beautiful poem for her late husband where she described the amount of love and respect she holds for thim in her heart. Sutapa also recalled some old memories of their time together and doing things which can recollect till date.

Apart from this, on June 21, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared some beautiful pictures of lotuses and remembered the legendary actor. Sutapa penned a heart-warming note for Irrfan Khan and wrote about Irrfan's efforts in making the lotuses bloom in bottles. Sutapa wrote, "The lotuses remember you Irrfan. You took so much pain to bring them to life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here."

Irrfan, in 2018, was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53. He was battling from neuroendocrine tumour and has been receiving the treatment for the same. He was hospitalized due to colon infection and during his last moments, he told his wife Sutapa, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”. The news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise sent shockwaves all over, as celebrities and people from all walks of life across the globe paid tribute to the legendary actor. Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium released earlier this year and featured Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.

