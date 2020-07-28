Kumkum’s Death: 'Lalkaar' Actor Passes Away At 86, Lata Mangeshkar Mourns

The year 2020 has not been a fruitful year for Bollywood. The film industry has lost many talented actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Jagdeep. Now, yesteryear actor Kumkum has passed away at the age of 86 leaving yet another grave loss for the film industry.

Kumkum was seen alongside Dharmendra in Lalkaar

Kumkum was well-known for her performance in the film Lalkaar. The actor was seen alongside Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, and Mala Sinha in the 1972 film. Kumkum was introduced in the film industry by the legendary actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar offered her condolences on the actor's passing away. She took to her Twitter to express her sadness on the unfortunate news of Kumkum's demise. Take a look.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki jaani maani abhinetri Kumkum ji ka dehaant hua. Mujhe ye sunke bahut dukh hua.Allah unko jannat naseeb karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 28, 2020

Kumkum was seen in the hit track Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Lagti Hai Nazar

She gained prominence with her performance in the cult dance number, Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Lagti Hai Nazar from the 1954 film Aar Paar. Apart from that, the actor was seen in many commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies like Kohinoor, Mother India, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, Ujala, Raja Aur Rank, Naya Daur, Geet, and Aankhen. For the unversed, the actor had also been part of the Bhojpuri film fraternity.

She was seen in the 1963 Bhojpuri movie, Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo. The film was incidentally also the first movie to be made in Bhojpuri. In a glorious career spanning over two decades, the actor had worked in over 100 movies. She had reportedly left the film industry after her wedding. The actor was last seen in the film, Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara which was released in the year 1973. The movie also starred Rakesh Roshan and Leena Chandrvarkar in pivotal roles.

KUMKUM was born on this day in 1935, as Zaibunissa in Bihar.

Veteran actress in Hindi/Bhojpuri cinema & prolific dancer trained in Kathak. She acted in 100+ films, including the first Bhojpuri film.



Seen here with Dharmendra (@aapkadharam) in ‘Lalkar’ pic.twitter.com/ZmmZQ2whTW — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 22, 2020

The actor was born on April 23, 1934, as Zaibunissa. She later married Sajjad Akbar Khan. For the unversed, the actor was also a trained Kathak dancer. Incidentally, the song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Lagti Hai Nazar which catapulted the actor into an overnight sensation had come to her after several A-list actors had refused it, labeling it as a small song as compared to their caliber. The iconic track Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan from the 1956 film CID was also picturized on Kumkum. She also had a small role in the cult film Pyaasa. Reportedly the cause of the actor's death is still unknown but the industry has inevitably lost yet another gem after her demise.

