Irrfan Khan’s Wife Shares Throwback Pic Of Late Actor, Remembers Their North Bengal Tour

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife keeps sharing throwback photos of the actor on social media. These photos usually have Irrfan and their son Babil in them. Recently she added a picture taken during their trip to North Bengal. Here's what it is about.

Throwback to Irrfan Khan's family's North Bengal trip

The late actor, Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar recently took to her Instagram account to post throwback pictures from the time her family took a trip to North Bengal. The post had a picture of Irrfan Khan from the old days. Adding a caption to the post, Sutapa wrote, "its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal. I wish I lived near a.river # childhood memories of north Bengal.wildmoist fragrant during rains".

Sutapa Sikdar also made a special mention to the Teesta river. In the caption, she said "Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for#qareebqareebsingle.how I wish could just visit once more". She also shared a picture of the river and one of herself and son Babil during Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Single shoot.

Fan showered their warm wishes for Irrfan Khan's wife on the post. They also showed their love for the late actor. Take a look:

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. In a statement, Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar had said that his death was not a loss rather gain of the things that he had taught everyone. One could not truly begin to "implement and evolve". She also added that she feels spoilt by him since he taught her to settle for nothing less than ordinary.

Sutapa Sikdar and son, Babil have been sharing videos and pictures of Irrfan Khan on social media. Recently, Babil added a throwback picture of his father. In the caption, he said that his father had tried to better his craft as an actor but failed to capture the attention of the audience due to a lack of "six pack abs".

Babil wrote, "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners...".

