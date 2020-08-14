Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Photo With His Friend, Says 'you Made Sure My Back Was Safe'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is quite an active user of social media. He often shares pictures and videos to stay in constant touch with his fans. Along with sharing wonderful memories of Irrfan, Babil also shares his memories with his close friends. He took to his social media on August 14 to share a series of candid pictures with a friend of his. Take a look at his post.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares candid pics with his friend

Babil Khan shared a series of blurry and candid photos with his friend, Jagan Chowdary. The two have been friends since they were in school and share a great bond with each other. Babil wrote in the caption, "When I was down, the whole time, you watched my six. When I was up you made sure my back was safe". [sic]

Babil's social media squad was quick to react and took to the comments section to drop their comments. Talking about the resemblance between Babil Khan and Irrfan, one user wrote, "@babil.i.k so much charm, so much charisma, reminds me soo much of your dad! Much love ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜". Complimenting his caption, another user wrote, "@babil.i.k that’s such a powerful line ♥ï¸".

Babil Khan earlier took to his social media to share a series of memories from Irrfan's 'house by the beach'. The first picture is a picture of a whiteboard signed by different people that Irrfan has worked with. The next ones feature a snap of a part of the late actor's bookshelf and then a picture of all of his scripts stacked together. And lastly, he shared the picture of the terrace of the house.

He wrote in the caption, "Memories at that house by the beach, Part I". [sic] Fans, and friends were quick to comment on the post. Actor Satyajit Dubey wrote, "Sharing tales of those we've lost is how we keep from losing them. And, Sometimes the things we remember are more real than the things we see".

Earlier, he shared a series of different pictures from the house. Two of the pictures from the 'Memories at that house by the beach' feature the posters of different films that Irrfan was a part of. Babil also shared an image of a wall full of old family pictures that were majorly from Irrfan's childhood.

