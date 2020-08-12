Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Gives A Sneak Peek Into His 'simpler Times' With Monochrome Pic

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his social media handle on Tuesday night, August 11, and shared a monochrome picture, featuring him with his friend. In the selfie, Babil Khan can be seen posing for the camera in messy hair. Instagramming the monochrome selfie, Babil Khan wrote a caption that read, "To simpler times (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil's monochrome picture

READ | 'Memories' From Irrfan Khan's 'house At The Beach' Shared By Babil Are A Visual Delight

Babil Khan's monochrome selfie managed to bag more than 6K likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Many from his 74.7K followers admired his curly hair in the comments section. A follower wrote, "Bro your curly hair!!! ðŸ˜ðŸ§¿ðŸ™Œ Get them backkk!!!" (sic), to which, Babil replied, "haha my hair grows very fast don’t worry, fast transition".

Meanwhile, another Instagram user asserted, "Looks like ur quite experimental with ur hair" (sic); Babil came up with a witty reply for it as he wrote, "I’m experimental with most things in life except Colgate and Ambuja Cement" (sic).On the other side, a comment asked Babil to name his favourite video game as Irrfan Khan mentioned his son's love for video games during a live session back in 2016. Babil replied and answered 'Red dead red'.

READ | Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Features In The Academy's Video Of 'hope'; Celebs Pour In Love

A peek into Babil Khan's Instagram

Though he is not an active social media user, Babil Khan's photos in the monochrome format often manage to garner love. In July, he shared a post, which has two monochrome pictures of him. In the photos, Babil was seen resting beside a window. He also shared a monochrome picture of Irrfan Khan while expressing his love for mother Sutapa Sikdar.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Clip From 'Life Of Pi' In The Academy's Video Of 'hope' Makes Fans Emotional

In a brief caption, Babil wrote a poem for his mother, which read, "5 years too much, And now you’re a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that’s just one half of it The other half is you, Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I’m always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For, never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. )" (sic).

READ | Sutapa Sikdar Shares A Heartfelt Note For Irrfan Khan, "Will Always Miss You Partner"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.