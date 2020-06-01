Wajid Khan's Funeral: The Popular Music Composer Laid To Rest Next To Irrfan Khan's Grave

The sudden demise of Wajid Khan has left the entire music and entertainment industry in shock. The composer and singer of popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid left for heavenly abode early on Monday, June 1, 2020. According to the reports, Wajid Khan’s funeral took place at Mumbai’s Versova cemetery. The reports further revealed that Wajid Khan's burial was done next to actor Irrfan Khan’s grave at the Versova cemetery.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Wife, Kids Attend Last Rites, Brother Sajid Khan Breaks Down

According to media reports, Wajid Khan’s burial happened in the presence of only two family members and he has been put to rest right next to Irfan Khan’s grave. Irrfan Khan had passed away on April 29 after a long battle with cancer. Reports further revealed that the last rites of the popular music composer took place at 5 AM during the holy time of the Azaan at the cemetery.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Anees Bazmee & Darshan Raval Pay Tributes

Wajid Khan's funeral

Media reports mentioned that Wajid Khan’s death happened due to kidney failure and heart-related ailments. and was diagnosed with COVID-19. The musician had undergone a kidney transplant a few days ago and was hospitalised for more than two months. His health condition worsened in the last few days. Wajid Khan had also undergone heart surgery back in 2018. The last composition of Wajid Khan was Bhai Bhai for Salman Khan that the actor has recently released on the occasion of Eid.

Also Read | When Wajid Khan Called Salman Khan His Big Brother; Read Details Here

Wajid Khan started his career in Bollywood with brother Sajid Khan in Salman Khan’s 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Since then the brothers were known as the duo, Sajid Wajid in Bollywood and music industry. Sajid-Wajid went on to work on Salman Khan’s lot of successful movies like Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise too.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Pay Tributes

In an over two-decades-long career in Bollywood, Wajid Khan has lent his voice to several popular tracks like Mashallah, Fevicol Se, Hud Hud Dabangg, Love Me, Soni De Nakhre, etc. A lot of celebrities from Bollywood and entertainment industry are mourning on Wajid Khan’s untimely death. Wajid Khan’s death news shocked the entire nation after the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.