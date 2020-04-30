Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Kiku Sharda Recalls Fond Memories Of 'Angrezi Medium' Co-star

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved actors of all time. But on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai just at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. After the death of the actor, many celebs and fans from all across the globe are sending in their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan and are praying for him to rest in peace. Actor Kiku Sharda talked about how the actor influenced him and how he hoped that Angrezi Medium would have not been the last film they did together. Take a look at what Kiku Sharda had to say about his Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan.

Kiku Sharda talked opens up on how he feels about Irrfan Khan's sad demise

Kiku Sharda, while speaking to a leading daily, expressed that Irrfan Khan was very strong while he was shooting the entire film even though his health was at risk. Kiku also added that no one would ever feel that he was going through the pain. He also added that if you met him in person, you would never have known that he was facing challenges. Kiku added that he does not know how Irrfan Khan pulled through the whole shooting of the film so beautifully

Kiku Sharda also added that whenever he had a scene with Irrfan Khan, he would never take a break or anything and used to get to it. Kiku also added that it was an honour to work with Irrfan Khan. He wanted to work more with him and that it should not have been the last film they did together.

Kiku Sharda also expressed his condolences on Instagram. He wrote, "It was an honour meeting him, knowing him, working with him, being around him and seeing how he does what he does so effortlessly. I wish I could have more of him, we could have more of him. Will miss #irrfankhan sir, the man, the talent, the LEGEND. RIP🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻". Take a look at the post here.

