Did You Know Irrfan Khan Was Supposed To Play The Lead Character In 'Yaara'?

Indian film writer Tigmanshu Dhulia's much-awaited film Yaara starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra is all set to release on July 30. However, not many of them know but the film was initially announced in the year 2014 with Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film revolved around two friends and their friendship over the course of 35 years.

While Irrfan Khan was to play the older version of the role Vidyut Jammwal is playing in the film, Manoj Bajpayee, was to play the older version of Amit Sadh's character. Tigmanshu had mentioned at that time that the reason he chose two sets of actors was that the audience would not recognize Irrfan and Manoj as 20-year-olds, and Vidyut and Amit as 50-year-olds.

However, according to a 2014 article from a news portal, Manoj Bajpayee opted out of the film and the director planned to play the role himself. Later, it was reported that the director planned to let the younger actors portray the old roles themselves and thus, Irrfan was dropped from the film too. There was a lot of buzz about it, but Irrfan was clueless to be dropped from the movie. The actor further revealed in the interview that he was "open to the project". He further added that he was fine with the idea but was not aware of how his track was developed.

Also read | Divya Chouksey's Tribute By Anjum Fakih, 'Yaara' Trailer Launch And Other News Of The Day

When the Piku actor was informed that the producer himself went on record saying that ‘Irrfan is no longer in the film,’ the actor replied saying that if Tishu was going with another actor then he must have strong reasons for doing so. He also added that his decision would not come in the way of their friendship. Irrfan further added that it is not given that he has to work in every film he does or vice versa and they had never commercialised their friendship.

Also read | Yaara’s First Song 'Khudkhushi' Out Now; Fans Call It ‘the Perfect Pump-up Song’

About the film

The crime-drama film Yaara is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment. As per reports, the film is said to be a remake of the French film A Gang Story. The film will be premiered on July 30 on Zee5. Take a look at the trailer below.

Also read | Last Updated: 28th July, 2020 12:07 IST Vijay Varma Opens Up About Nepotism Debate And His Bond With 'Yaara' Co-stars

Also read | Shruti Haasan And Vidyut Jammwal's Chemistry In The New Song 'Bhedi' Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.