Divya Chouksey's Tribute By Anjum Fakih, 'Yaara' Trailer Launch And Other News Of The Day

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world and in India the entertainment industry has slowed down a little bit. However, July 13, 2020, has been quite an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is a recap of what happened on July 13, 2020, in the Bollywood industry.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked his fans on Twitter. In a video message, Anupam shared that his fans and followers helped him cope with the fear and left him with positive energy. Anupam Kher’s mother tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, 2020. He further thanked his fans for their good wishes and prayers that helped him during this difficult phase. Anupam Kher urged his fans to follow the norms of social distancing and be serious about it.

Kapoor Haveli in Pakistan facing demolition threat

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s ancestral home in Peshawar in Pakistan is facing a demolition threat. The current owner of the house wants to build a commercial complex at the site of the Kapoor Haveli. The Kapoor Haveli in Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is considered as a historic monument in the city. Pakistan government had agreed to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum.

KAPOOR HAVELI is the historic home of Kapoor family, in Peshawar, Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/aSVTlz7bFT — THE KAPOORS ❤ (@kapoorsfanclub) August 4, 2015

Anjum Fakih talks about late actor Divya Chouksey

Actor Divya Chouksey left for the heavenly abode on July 12, 2020, due to cancer. Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih on Monday wrote a heart-wrenching note for her. She also posted a video where the duo appear to be pulling each other’s leg. Watch video here.

Rajeev Sen addresses his divorce rumours with wife Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been making the headlines on the internet for quite some time because of his reportedly troubled marriage. Rajeev Sen laughed off the rumours of him moving out of their house after an ugly fight during an interaction with a leading daily. He mentioned that someone close to his wife may be brainwashing her against him since she is extremely innocent and simple.

Yaara trailer launch

The makers recently launched the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Yaara. The movie traces the story of four friends, Vidyut Jammwal (Phagun), Amit Sadh (Mitwa), Vijay Varma (Rizwan), Kenny Basumatary (Bahadur). The movie is set in 1975. There is also a twist in the tale and the latter half of the story follows the gang’s reunion after 20 years. The movie helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia will be releasing on ZEE 5 on July 30. See the Yaara trailer here.

