American Idol Judge Katy Perry Dresses Up As A 'Hand Sanitizer Bottle' To Spread Awareness

Katy Perry went out of the box and into a life-size hand sanitiser bottle to spread COVID-19 awareness while announcing the first-ever never-seen-before live-from-home American Idol. The 35-year-old judge had a message for the viewers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katy Perry Dresses Up As Hand Sanitiser

On April 27, 2020, the Roar singer took to her official Instagram handle and posted several photos and a video of herself in her latest cosplay costume. Perry was dressed like a hand sanitiser and announced the first-ever ‘from-home’ episode of the music reality show titled American Idol.

In the video, she said, “Hey, Katy Perry is here. Reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands and tune in to all new, like never before, episode of American Idol.” She captioned the video saying, “We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the first-ever episode from our homes tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It’s up to you to narrow us down to our top 🔟! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET so we can catch up before the east coast broadcast!” Here is the video post:

Perry also posted photos of the same for her fans. She captioned the photo post saying, “Welcome to my home studio! 🏠📹 🙃 WESTCOAST! It’s your turn for #AmericanIdol! And don’t forget to ➡️ VOTE for who you want in your TOP 10 before 9 am ET tomorrow❗️” Here are the photos posted by the Wide Awake singer.

