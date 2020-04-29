Irrfan Khan's Death: Here's The 'Angrezi Medium' Actor's Last Message To His Fans

Bollywood is shocked after the news of the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan broke earlier today. The late actor breathed his last at the age of 53, in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29 where he was being treated for a colon infection. Irrfan Khan had also announced in 2018 that he was battling neuroendocrine tumour which is a rare type of cancer.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium sharing screen space with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor. The film released a day before the national lockdown was declared. However, the makers of the film decided to release the film on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar this month. As Angrezi Medium was Irrfan Khan's comeback film after his cancer treatment in London, the late actor had a long heartfelt message for his fans before the trailer launch of the film. Here is a look at Irrfan Khan's last message for his fans.

Irrfan Khan's heartfelt monologue in the video starts with the late actor greeting his fans in Hindi. The actor said that the film Angrezi Medium is a very special film for him. He also said that he wished to promote the film with the same amount of love that went in the making of the film. He further mentioned that he could not be present with them as there were some 'unwanted guests' in his body.

Further, Irrfan Khan gave an example of the famous quote "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade", but the actor feels that when life actually throws lemons at you, making lemonade is tough and you have no other option other than staying positive. The actor, in the end, said that he hopes his fans love the film. Irrfan Khan concluded by asking his fans to enjoy the trailer and to be kind to each other.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

