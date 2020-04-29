Irrfan Khan Passes Away, Randeep Hooda Shares A Video Of Him 'riding Silently To Eternity'

The tragic news of actor Irrfan Khan's demise came in earlier today. The actor passed away at the age of 53, battling cancer. The whole world is mourning the loss of Bollywood's finest actor who had also gained fame in the international film industry. Recently, Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter account and shared a video where an ambulance can be seen moving on the road. The actor captioned the post saying that as the world mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan, he rides silently to eternity. Check out the video below.

Read | Irrfan Khan's Dialogues From 'Piku' That Made Fans Fall In Love With His 'lovable Self'

Randeep Hooda shares a video of Irrfan Khan as he grieves his loss

And as the world wonders and grieves the loss of #IrfanKhan he rides silently into eternity .. pic.twitter.com/owgY6pIWNf — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020

Read | How Irrfan Khan Carved His Niche In The Film Industry Without Any Bollywood Connections

A spokesperson of actor Irrfan Khan confirmed the news of his death and issued a statement. Here is what it said.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read | 'An Irreparable Loss For Indian Cinema': Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise

Another statement from Irrfan Khan's team was issued about the actor's last rites. Read the statement below.

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

Read | Irrfan Khan's Rana From 'Piku' To Raj From 'Hindi Medium': 10 Characters That Fans Loved

Image credits: Irrfan Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.