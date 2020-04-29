Irrfan Khan's Death: Shoaib Akhtar Hails The Versatile Actor's 'never-say-die' Attitude

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after a long battle against cancer. He was 54 years of age. Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Angrezi Medium star was under admitted to the hospital for colon infection on Tuesday. Many of his fans and members from the acting and sports fraternity came forward to pay their last respects to the iconic actor and among them was Pakistani pace sensation, Shoaib Akhtar.

'Very inspirational': Shoaib Akhtar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Akhtar called 'The Lunchbox' actor 'Very Inspirational' and then went on to mention that he had been a bundle of talent and never gave up even when his life was full of struggles. The ex-speedster had also posted a pic of the 'Angrezi Medium' actor.

Rest in peace @irrfank. What a bundle of talent he has been.

Life was full of struggle. Very inspirational.



#IrfanKhan #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FbmiFitmfN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 29, 2020

The 'Life of Pi' actor was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday after his family confirmed his death in the morning. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for colon infection where he breathed his last.

Sachin Tendulkar expresses grief after the actor's death on Wednesday

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay his condolences after hearing the news of Irrfan Khan's death. The 2011 World Cup winner praised the actor's work and called him as one of his favourites. Sachin Tendulkar added that he was a fan of Irrfan Khan's movies and had watched Angrezi Medium, which released months before his death. Tendulkar added that acting came effortlessly to the Paan Singh Tomar star and wished that his soul rests in peace.

Irrfan Khan's movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of movies that showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020).

