Irrfan Khan's Demise: Mahesh Bhatt Pays Emotional Tribute, Says 'Alvida Dost'

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has left the entire industry in shock. On April 29, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. After his demise, many celebs and fans from across the globe are sending in their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan. Mahesh Bhatt also took to his social media to bid his goodbye to the Talwar actor. Take a look at it here.

Mahesh Bhatt's condolences for Irrfan Khan

Director Mahesh Bhatt, who has worked in quite a few films with Irrfan Khan, took to his Twitter on April 29, 2020, and wrote a heartfelt post for the actor. In his tweet, Mahesh shared a throwback picture with him. Mahesh also remembered the song Irrfan was singing when they met after his diagnosis. He chose the lyrics of the song as his caption and the ended it with a message. Take a look at the message here to know more.

Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/camRkKqimC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was seen in Mahesh Bhatt's films like Rog where he played the role of the leading man. Apart from this, Irrfan also featured in Kasoor, Gunaah and Footpath, all of which were written by Mahesh Bhatt. Both had a good bond.

Irrfan Khan shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. Since then, he has won several awards and accolades for his performance. From a National Award for his work in Paan Singh Tomar to other critically acclaimed awards for his films likes The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku, and Hindi Medium, he earned it all in his lifetime of acting. He also worked in several Hollywood films which include the likes of Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, and Inferno. May his soul rest in peace.

