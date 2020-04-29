Irrfan Khan's Fans Share Their Eulogies For The Late Actor On His Last Instagram Post

Unfortunately, one of Bollywood's most beloved stars, Irrfan Khan, passed away today, on April 29, 2020, at Kokilaben in Mumbai. Fans and friends of Irrfan Khan are now flooding social media with heartfelt messages for the late actor. Unlike many other Bollywood celebs, Irrfan Khan was not an avid user of Instagram.

In fact, he made his last post on the platform back in July of 2018. However, Irrfan Khan's last post was a happy one and it has now turned into a memorial for his fans. Fans are currently pouring into the comments section of Irrfan Khan's last post to share their eulogies for the late actor.

Fans mourn Irrfan Khan's passing in the comments section of his last Instagram post

Above is the last image that Irrfan Khan shared on Instagram back on July 25, 2018. The image was actually a repost of a review that praised Irrfan Khan's film, Puzzle. Puzzle was a 2018 film that starred Kelly Macdonald and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles and was directed by Marc Turtletaub.

The reviewer highly praised Puzzle and stated that it was a must-watch film with amazing writing, performances, cinematography, and score. In the caption, Irrfan Khan thanked the reviewer for their glowing review of his film. This final post has now become an online memorial for Irrfan Khan after his passing. Thousands of fans have shared their eulogies for the actor in the comments section of this post.

[Image from Irrfan Khan Instagram]

What Irrfan Khan's team had to say about his passing

Irrfan Khan's sudden death has shocked his friends, family, and fans. The actor was admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai and his death was a huge blow to his team. An official statement was given by Irrfan Khan's team, notifying his fans about his death.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

