Samar Gupta's Soliloquy At Irrfan Khan's Grave Moves Author Aseem Chhabra To Tears

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 due to colon infection. Only his close friends could attend the funeral as it was conducted amidst the nationwide lockdown. As things are easing now, a fan of the late actor visited his grave and read his biography by Aseem Chhabra, which left the author in tears.

Aseem Chhabra in tears as fan reads his book on Irrfan Khan’s grave

A user named Samar Iresh Gupta took to his Instagram handle to share that he has visited Irrfan Khan’s grave. He uploaded a picture of the tombstone, which has "Late. Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan", written over it. Samar also shared that he read the introduction of IRRFAN KHAN: THE MAN, THE DREAMER, THE STAR, a book written by Aseem Chhabra. Take a look at his post.

Samar Iresh Gupta’s Instagram post caught the attention of author Aseem Chhabra. He shared the news on his Twitter handle. Aseem wrote that Samar’s gesture of reading his book on Irrfan Khan’s grave bought tears in his eyes. The author mentioned that he wrote a book on a man that he admired. He even mentioned that Irrfan’s demise gave a new meaning to his book. Check out his tweet below.

I am so moved by this Insta post. This man visited ⁦@irrfank⁩’s grave, read a poem to him and then sat and read the intro to my biography of the late actor! I had tears in my eyes reading this post. https://t.co/fYdo1GxOvO — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) October 13, 2020

How can one not cry? I just wrote a book on a man I admired. It was work. But I never thought Irrfan would leave us so soon and my book would take on a new meaning. pic.twitter.com/m7tB3Iow9p — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) October 13, 2020

Irrfan Khan worked in Bollywood as well as Hollywood industry. He received several accolades in his career which spanned over 30 years. The late actor amazed the audiences with his stellar performances on the big screen. His demise shocked and saddened many. Irrfan passed away just four days after his mother’s death. He is buried at the Versova Kabristan in Mumbai.

