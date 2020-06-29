Rajkummar Rao Is India's Next Irrfan Khan, Says 'Bose' Director Pulkit

Bose: Dead/Alive director recently took to his official social media handle and asked his fans and followers about who can be the next Irrfan Khan of Bollywood. Among the several names, one was that of the Newton star Rajkummar Rao. Director Pulkit said that one gets 'addicted to Rajkummar Rao' and that he is 'irreplaceable'. Read on to know more details:

Pulkit feels Rajkummar Rao is addictive and irreplaceable

Taking to his official social media handle on June 29, 2020, director Pulkit, who is widely known for the historical drama web show Bose: Dead/Alive, posted a question for his fans and followers. In his question that he posted on his official Instagram story section, the director talked about Irrfan Khan and said that the Lunch Box actor is “irreplaceable” and asked his fans about who do they think can be the next Irrfan Khan of India.

Pulkit received several names from his fans that included names of actors like Vijay Verma, Manoj Bajpayee, Jai Mehta, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Alhawat, and Ayushmann Khuranna. He shared a photo of Rajkummar Rao from their miniseries Bose and said that, ''once you work with Rao, you get addicted to the actor''.

The director further said that Rao is highly ''infectious and supremely talented''. Rajkummar Rao also shared this photo on his own social media handle. Here is a photo of the same:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Bose: Dead/Alive featured Rajkummar Rao in the titular role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It also featured Naveen Kasturia as Darbari Lal, Edward Sonnenblick as Stanley Allen, Anna Ador as Emilie Schenk, Alexx O'Neill as David Anderson, Surendra Rajan as Mahatma Gandhi, Sanjay Gurbaxani as Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mariusz Daszczynski as Adolf Hitler. It was released on ALT Balaji on November 20, 2017. The screenplay is written by Reshu Nath.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



The film went on to be a hit among fans of the actor and was also critically acclaimed. The show featured nine episodes. The plot of the show hints that Rajkummar Rao's Bose is not dead and that he indeed survived the accident. This series is considered as one of the stepping stones to success for Rao by his fans.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.