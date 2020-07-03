Saroj Khan's Death: Veteran Had Penned Heartwarming Notes For Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan

Quick links:
The film industry might not remember 2020 too fondly. Apart from COVID-19 bringing the industry to a halt for the first time in ages, the deaths of much-loved artists came as a shock to the celebrities. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the last three months, Saroj Khan passed away on Friday.
READ: Saroj Khan's Death Leaves John Abraham And Abhishekh Bachchan 'heartbroken'
Like Sushant Singh Rajput had expressed his thoughts on the death of Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan had penned heartwarming tributes for the two veterans. For Irrfan, the choreographer used the term, ‘the most natural actor’ she had ever seen, and a ‘thorough gentleman.’ She also recalled Irrfan, apart from Tabu, being the first ones to call her when she was facing health issues and the respect he had given her. Saroj Khan expressed her prayers and condolences to the family.
Irrfan Khan was the most natural actor I’ve ever seen and a thorough gentleman. When I was sick, Tabu in lady artists was the first one to call me and Irrfan was the first male artist and I’ll never forget the respect he gave me. God bless his soul and lead him to heaven, may he rest in peace over there. My warmest condolences to Irrfan’s wife and children. May allah give them the strength in this difficult time of grief. Lots of love and prayers, Saroj Khan.🙏🏻 #irrfankhan
With Rishi Kapoor’s death the next day also coming a jolt, Saroj Khan had shared an adorable candid nap with ‘Chintu Ji.’ The veteran had recalled how she had seen him from the start of his career in Bobby and called him ‘a dear friend and a brother’. Khan remembered Kapoor calling her up from New York, during his cancer treatment, to thank her for her contribution in his career, something she termed as a sign of him being a ‘loveable man’ and added that ‘He never forgot anybody.’ While conveying her prayers and thoughts, she had also called RK Films, the iconic Kapoor production house as her ‘home.’
READ: A List Of All Awards Legendary Choreographer Saroj Khan Won For Her Work In Films
Chintu Ji from the start of his career (Bobby) I was with him, he was a dear friend and a brother to me. He had called me up from New York just to say thank you for being there in his career, that much of a loveable man he was. He never forgot anybody. May God give him a place in heaven, may his soul rest in peace. My condolences and prayers to Neetu ji, Ranbir, Riddhima, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and the whole family. R.K films is my home.🙏🏻❤️ ~ Saroj Khan . @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Saroj Khan was also shocked on hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajpit’s death. Despite no collaboration, she recalled their meetings. Like a concerned elderly, she had asked him ‘What went wrong’ in his life and why he ‘took such a drastic step’. The choreographer asked if he couldn’t have spoken to an elder and saved his family and close ones from the grief.
She also wrote that she loved him in all the movies, while conveying her love and condolences to the family.
I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P🙏🙏
Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bandra on Friday. The veteran choreographer was 71. Her last rites were performed within a few hours in Mumbai’s Malad and a prayer meet will be held in the next few days, her daughter confirmed.
READ: Saroj Khan No More: Remo D'Souza, Farah Khan Pen Down Heartfelt Notes
READ: Saroj Khan's Death: A Look At Her Last Choreography 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' For Madhuri Dixit
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.