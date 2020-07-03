Saroj Khan's Death: Veteran Had Penned Heartwarming Notes For Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan

The film industry might not remember 2020 too fondly. Apart from COVID-19 bringing the industry to a halt for the first time in ages, the deaths of much-loved artists came as a shock to the celebrities. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the last three months, Saroj Khan passed away on Friday.

Like Sushant Singh Rajput had expressed his thoughts on the death of Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan had penned heartwarming tributes for the two veterans. For Irrfan, the choreographer used the term, ‘the most natural actor’ she had ever seen, and a ‘thorough gentleman.’ She also recalled Irrfan, apart from Tabu, being the first ones to call her when she was facing health issues and the respect he had given her. Saroj Khan expressed her prayers and condolences to the family.

Here’s the post

With Rishi Kapoor’s death the next day also coming a jolt, Saroj Khan had shared an adorable candid nap with ‘Chintu Ji.’ The veteran had recalled how she had seen him from the start of his career in Bobby and called him ‘a dear friend and a brother’. Khan remembered Kapoor calling her up from New York, during his cancer treatment, to thank her for her contribution in his career, something she termed as a sign of him being a ‘loveable man’ and added that ‘He never forgot anybody.’ While conveying her prayers and thoughts, she had also called RK Films, the iconic Kapoor production house as her ‘home.’

Saroj Khan was also shocked on hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajpit’s death. Despite no collaboration, she recalled their meetings. Like a concerned elderly, she had asked him ‘What went wrong’ in his life and why he ‘took such a drastic step’. The choreographer asked if he couldn’t have spoken to an elder and saved his family and close ones from the grief.

She also wrote that she loved him in all the movies, while conveying her love and condolences to the family.

Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bandra on Friday. The veteran choreographer was 71. Her last rites were performed within a few hours in Mumbai’s Malad and a prayer meet will be held in the next few days, her daughter confirmed.

