Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song Of Scorpions' to finally release in 2021

Late actor Irrfan Khan's last film titled The Song of Scorpions is all set to be released in 2021. Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a post on Twitter and announced that the Anup Singh directorial film that also starred Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman will release next year. The film earlier had its premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017, however unfortunately then it could not have a theatrical release.

The late versatile actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of a camel trader in the film. The story of the movie revolves around twisted love, revenge, and the redemptive power of a song. The Song of Scorpions will be released in early 2021 by Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies. The film follows Nooran (Farahani), a fiercely independent tribal woman who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion-singing from her grandmother Zubeidaa (Rehman). According to a myth, if a scorpion bites you, you will die unless a scorpion-singer sings her song and cures you.

Talking about the release of The Song of Scorpions, Abhishek Pathak, Producer and Director at Panorama Spotlight, issued a press statement and revealed that, “The Song of Scorpions is a special story, and it is truly an honor for us to present Irrfan Khan’s final performance in it. We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we’re happy to have canvassed his swansong.”

Earlier, this year, Irrfan's son Babil had taken to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the late actor in a still from the same film. In the picture, Irrfan could be seen sitting in front of a camel. His son captioned the post and wrote, “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

Irrfan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection.

