Irrfan Khan's Movies On Prime Video To Watch And Relive The Legend's Acting

Bollywood's legendary actor, Irrfan Khan passed away earlier today at the age of 53. While the actor's contribution to the Indian cinema was great, he also made a name for himself in Hollywood. His untimely death has left the whole film fraternity and his admirers in a shock and condolences are pouring in for his grieving family from all over. For the fans of the late actor, here is a list of Irrfan Khan's movies on Amazon Prime that one can watch and pay their tribute to one of Bollywood's finest actors:

Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan's movie, Hindi Medium released in 2017 and was a huge success. The movie dealt with a pertinent issue of modern society, that is how the parents' background hinder the chances of their children's admission in good schools. The movie also cast Saba Qamar who essayed the role of Irrfan Khan's wife. Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, the film had earned Irrfan many awards and accolades.

Karwaan

Two friends, played by Irrfan Khan and Dulqar Salmaan, are travelling to Kochi to sort out their differences. However, things turn haywire after a teenager, played by Mithila Palkar, decides to join them on the trip. The movie released in 2018 and was helmed by Akarsh Khurana. Although it did not make much of an impact at the box office, it is one of the most heartwarming Irrfan Khan movies on Prime video to watch.

Blackmail

Irrfan Khan essays the role of a husband who is blackmailing his wife and her lover as an act of revenge after finding out about their love affair. Though dubbed as not one of the finest movies of Irrfan Khan, it can certainly be added to the list as a gesture of paying tribute the great actor. Blackmail released in 2018 and was directed by Abhinay Deo.

Road to Ladakh

A man and a woman are forced to make each other's acquaintance because of mistaken identity. One of the best movies of Irrfan Khan, it also stars Koel Purie and Ashvik Kumar in important roles. The movie released in 2003 and is helmed by Ashvin Kumar. It is one of the earliest Irrfan Khan's movies.

Other movies on Prime video of Irrfan Khan include Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Tulsi, 7 1/2 Phere- More Than A Wedding, D-Day, Deadline- Sirf 24 Ghante and Aaja Nachle. There are also some other movies of the actor where he played supporting casts, mostly cops. These include Gunday, New York and Hisss.

Earlier in the day, Irrfan Khan's team announced the sad news with a statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

