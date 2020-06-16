Irrfan Khan's Movies: Did You Know The Actor Worked In A Marathi Film Titled 'Purush'?

Irrfan Khan was one of the versatile actors of Bollywood. His career was not only marked with exceptional performances in Bollywood and Hollywood movies, but he also acted in many regional films. One such movie was Purush, a Marathi film in which Irrfan worked with Ashwini Bhave.

Purush was a film made in 1994 and was directed by Rajen Kothari. The film is based on a play of the same name by Jaywant Dalvi and was critically acclaimed. Irrfan Khan played Ashwini Bhave's boyfriend in the film who had recently recalled the times spent with the actor fondly.

Irrfan was very shy, says Ashwini

Remembering her old days with Irrfan Khan, Ashwini Bhave revealed that she found Irrfan to be a very shy person.

Ashwini also recalled another instance where she met Irrfan on a flight. She said that she was returning to the US as she had finished her shoot in India and Irrfan was flying to LA for the premiere of his movie Life of Pi. Ashwini said Irrfan Khan was very excited about the whole thing.

Following Irrfan's demise, the actor had shared a heartfelt post about the former on her Twitter handle. The actor added how much of a shock the news of Irrfan's death was to her. She took to Twitter and wrote: "May your soul rest in peace. My prayers and deepest condolences to the family."

She had also uploaded a picture with Irrfan. The monochrome picture features Irrfan looking who looked away while Ashwini looked at him as they sat on rocks beside a river. The picture is a still from their movie Purush. Ashwini concluded her interview by adding how much Irrfan's death saddened her and called Irrfan one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. He was also an incredible human being, added Ashwini.

Irrfan Khan had been suffering from a rare case of neuroendocrine tumour for about two years and passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020.

