Irrfan Khan's Movies That You Must Watch On His Birth Anniversary

Irrfan Khan received critical acclaim for his performances not only in Hindi cinema but also in Hollywood. The iconic actor passed away on April 29, 2020, after suffering from a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. On the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, which falls on January 7, here are some of his most memorable films to watch:

Irrfan Khan's movies to watch on his birth anniversary

1. Life Of Pi

This movie is based on the novel authored by Yann Martel which was published in 2001. Its story revolves around a guy called Pi who is stranded in the middle of an ocean and fight to survive. He is accompanied by a hyena and a Bengal tiger on the same boat as him. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.9.

2. Slumdog Millionaire

The plot of this movie revolves around a teenage boy from the slums of Mumbai gets a chance to appear on the gaming reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The investigative authorities then come to question him and accuse him of cheating on the show. The film also won an Oscar award as well. The film has an IMDB rating 8. This is one of the best of Irrfan Khan's movies.

3. The Lunchbox

This film revolves around the tiffin boxes being exchanged by mistake by the dabbawalla in Mumbai. This causes confusion as Irrfan Khan's character receives a note in his lunchbox but he does not know who has written them. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8. This is one of Irrfan Khan's most acclaimed films.

4. Hindi Medium

This movie tells the story of a rich couple who wants their daughter to get admission in the best English medium school. The lengths they go to for the same is hilarious to watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

5. Blackmail

This thriller film revolves around the to and fro blackmail game between a couple. The husband blackmails his wife as he knows that she is cheating on him while the wife blackmails him back. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1. Check out the trailer of the film:

6. Piku

The plot of this film, set in Delhi, revolves around an architect, her eccentric father and the owner of a taxi service who takes them on a journey to Kolkata. The film captures their journey, their stay at Kolkata and how relationships between the three characters evolve over time. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

7. Jurrasic Park

This thriller movie revolves around a theme park which has genetically modified dinosaurs. The park and people who have come to enjoy in the park are in danger when the strongest dinosaur escapes. This film has an IMDB rating of 7.

Image courtesy- @irrfan Instagram

