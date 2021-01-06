Sunny Leone Shares Action Video From 'Anamika', Praises Director Vikram Bhatt

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share a video from the sets of her upcoming film. While sharing the video she gave a glimpse of one of her action scenes. She is wearing a jumper and director Vikram Bhatt is seen helping her out.

Sunny Leone's Instagram video

Sunny Leone is quite active on her social media. She usually shares behind the scene videos of her upcoming movies and ads. A few days ago, she shared a picture of clapboard and told her fans about her new venture. She is currently working with director Vikram Bhatt in the new film, titled Anamika.

She shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen shooting for an action scene. She runs from one side and as the director sways the pan, Sunny falls on the floor. The video has the background music of K-pop girl band Blackpink and the song is How You Like That. She captioned the video as "Action shot with @vikrampbhatt Sir has the eye of the tiger and as you can see I’m having too much fun!! Lol but we got the shot!" Check out the video.

Sunny Leone's Instagram video received 500k views within an hour. Her fans filled the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Check it out :

Earlier she shared a BTS video from the set. In the video, she is seen holding a metal pot and plate while dancing. The cameraman captures her dramatic and hilarious side. Check out the video :

Sunny Leone's movies

Sunny Leone entered the industry with Bigg Boss in 2011. After the reality show, she was approached for Jism 2 which marked the starting of her career in cinema. She has appeared in various films as well as songs. Some of her films include Jackpot, Hate Story 2, Mastizaade and many more. She has made various memorable cameos in Telugu and Tamil films. Sunny also became the part of MTV Splitvilla, where she appeared as a judge.

