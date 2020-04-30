Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Thanks People For Their Condolences, Says 'My Vocabulary Is Dizzy'

Actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Tuesday owing to a colon infection. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayan. The whole world mourned the loss of the actor and paid heartfelt tributes. Recently, Babil took to his social media handle and wrote a heartfelt message for all his well-wishers.

Read | Irrfan Khan's Funeral: Producer Sandip Thankful He Could 'walk With Irrfan One Last Time'

Irrfan Khan's son posts a heartfelt note

Babil on his Instagram story wrote that he was deeply grateful for all the condolences everyone has sent to him and his family. He further wrote that right now, he is at a loss of words and would get back to each one, but just not at the moment. Check out the post below.

Read | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Saba Qamar Mourns 'Hindi Medium' Co-star's Untimely Death

A spokesperson of actor Irrfan Khan confirmed the news of his death and issued a statement. Here is what it said.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read | Irrfan Khan's Father Used To Tease Him Saying He Was A Brahmin Boy Born Into Pathan Family

Read | Did You Know Budding Actors Gave Irrfan Khan's Phone Number As A Reference To Directors?

Image Credits: Babil Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.